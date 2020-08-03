No COVID-19 surge in Milwaukee from Wisconsin's April 7 election, CDC says

During April 17–26, 24 COVID-19 deaths were reported, 33% fewer than the 36 COVID-19 deaths reported during the preceding 10 days, the paper said.

"No clear increase in cases, hospitalizations, or deaths was observed after the election, suggesting possible benefit of the mitigation strategies, which limited in-person voting and aimed to ensure safety of the polling sites open on election day," the researchers wrote.

"These data provide preliminary evidence that CDC’s interim guidance for ensuring various voting options, encouraging physical distancing, personal prevention practices, and employing environmental cleaning and disinfection lower COVID-19 transmission risk during elections," they wrote. "Further risk reduction can be achieved by fully implementing CDC interim guidance, which recommends longer voting periods, and other options such as increasing the number of polling locations to reduce the number of voters who congregate indoors in polling locations."

More than 400,000 state residents voted in person April 7, with 1.1 million more casting absentee ballots. Many have wondered whether in-person voting increased the spread of the coronavirus, especially in Green Bay and Milwaukee, which had few polling stations that drew long lines of people.