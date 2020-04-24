No bump in COVID-19 rates after Wisconsin's April 7 election, study says

In the new study, researchers looked at rates of COVID-19 in Wisconsin — and in Dane, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties — for a 10-day period before the election and in the 10 days afterward in which cases would likely arise, comparing the rates to the rest of the country.

The post-election period was April 12-21, or five to 14 days after the election, the time period when health officials say COVID-19 cases typically arise.

The ratio of Wisconsin's rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to the U.S. rate before the election was .34:1, meaning the state's rate was about a third as high as the country's. That dropped after the election to .28:1, with the state's rate a little more than a quarter as high as the country's, the researchers found.

Milwaukee County's ratio went from 1.02:1 before the election to .63:1 afterward, or a rate a little higher than the national average to roughly a third lower.

The ratio in Dane County went from .21:1 to .13:1 and in Waukesha County from .27:1 to .19:1.

"Our study did not find any significant increase in the rate of new COVID-19 cases following the April 7, 2020 election post-incubation period, for the state of Wisconsin or its three major voting counties, as compared to the US," the researchers wrote in their paper.