A new study from two UW-Madison economists says Medicaid expansion would save nearly $100 million a year in Wisconsin, contradicting a report in February that said the move would cost $600 million a year.
Extending Medicaid coverage to about 80,000 people who make up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level would save nearly $100 million a year because it would reduce uncompensated care, according to the study released Tuesday by Gwyn Pauley and Matt Wiswall of the UW-Madison Department of Economics.
The earlier study, by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and UW-Madison economics professor Noah Williams, said the move would cost $600 million by shifting the cost of low Medicaid reimbursement rates to care provided through private insurance.
Republicans in the GOP-controlled state Legislature have cited the February report as a reason for their opposition to Medicaid expansion, which new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers included in his proposed budget. The additional federal money the state would get through expansion would be used to boost payments for hospitals, nursing homes, dental care, maternal care and other services.
Wisconsin is among 14 states that have not taken federal funding for the full Medicaid expansion allowed under the Affordable Care Act. It is the only one of those states that has no gap in coverage for people with low incomes, as its Medicaid program covers people up to the poverty level and subsidized private insurance is available on the Obamacare exchange for those who make more.
The new UW report says the reduction in uncompensated care from Medicaid expansion would exceed costs to private insurers. It also says the February report failed to control for long-term time trends in health care costs and adjust expenditure data for inflation.
In addition, the February report overestimated the cost of increased emergency room visits, Pauley and Wiswall said.
Check back for updates to this story.