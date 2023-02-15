Kara Graves, a UW-Madison pharmacy student from a small town in northern Wisconsin, is the first recipient of a new scholarship for UW pharmacy, medical or nursing students committed to improving health care in rural areas.

The Lyle L. Vandenberg Rural Health Scholarship was created by UW-Madison’s Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, the American Medical Association Foundation and Homeward, a rural health care company started last year. It is named after a 1959 UW-Madison pharmacy graduate who provided pharmacy services in northeastern Wisconsin for many years before his death in 2021.

“The lack of access to care is often tied to the lack of professionals in those environments,” said Brian Vandenberg, Lyle’s son and general counsel at Homeward. “Pharmacists play a unique role. ... They’re very much the quarterback of the health care experience in small towns.”

Graves, 24, is from near Bruce, in Rusk County. The village used to have a clinic and a pharmacy but no longer does, she said. Her family goes to Ladysmith, Barron, Rice Lake or Eau Claire for medications and care.

“I noticed how far away it was, how inaccessible it was at times,” she said. “We have a lot of knowledge as pharmacists, and we like sharing it with people. ... You’re really there to inform people, to help triage.”

Graves said she plans to do rotations during the last year of her doctor of pharmacy program at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire before completing a residency and finding a job, likely in a rural part of Wisconsin or Minnesota. She has recently pursued rural projects, including researching people’s knowledge of cannabis through the federal Indian Health Services and helping staff a COVID-19 vaccination clinic near her hometown.

The $10,000 scholarship is meant to defray tuition costs, as tuition debt is one barrier that prevents some providers from practicing in rural areas, Vandenberg said. In addition to his father, Vandenberg’s sister, brother-in-law and nephew are UW-Madison School of Pharmacy graduates.

Homeward, started last year and based in San Francisco, provides home visits, mobile clinics and telehealth in parts of western Michigan, with plans to expand to other states, Vandenberg said.