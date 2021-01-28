New plasma center to open in Madison Saturday

BioLife Plasma Services plans to open its first plasma donation center in Madison, and 14th in Wisconsin, on Saturday. The company, based in Bannockburn, Ilinois, a suburb of Chicago, collects plasma for use in a variety of treatments, including convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.

The Madison location is near East Towne Mall. The company's closest previous center is in Janesville.

Interstate Blood and Plasma, with two locations in Madison, also collects plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients for use as an antibody treatment for others struggling with a coronavirus infection.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}