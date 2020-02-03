New dental clinic in Madison takes Medicaid patients

Madison has a new dental clinic that takes patients on Medicaid, who sometimes have a hard time finding dental care.

Bright Dental, which has been operating in Milwaukee for three years, opened a second clinic on Madison’s West Side last month, said Dr. Sham Chandok, one of three dentists who own Bright Dental.

About 60% of patients at Bright Dental, a for-profit company, are on Medicaid, Chandok said. The Madison clinic, at 7866 Mineral Point Road, is open Monday through Friday and eventually may be open on Saturday, he said. Appointments can be made at 608-422-4746.

Only a third of adults on Medicaid in Dane County get regular dental care, according to a 2017 report by Public Health Madison and Dane County. Many private dentists say they don’t accept Medicaid because state reimbursements are too low.

Chandok said Bright Dental's clinic in Milwaukee was seeing patients from Dane County, so the dentists decided to open an office in Madison.

Other dental providers in the Madison area that take Medicaid or offer services at reduced cost: