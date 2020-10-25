New daily Wisconsin COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000; more than 1,700 dead

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Saturday, along with nearly 200 new hospitalizations related to the virus.

The Department of Health Services recorded 4,062 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Saturday which brought the cumulative confirmed case total to 194,540. Of those, 152,928 recovered, 10,237 were hospitalized - an increase of 199 over Friday - and 1,770 died.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The essentialists: For many workers, 'safer at home' isn't an option

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.