New daily Wisconsin COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000; more than 1,700 dead

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Saturday, along with nearly 200 new hospitalizations related to the virus.
The Department of Health Services recorded 4,062 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Saturday which brought the cumulative confirmed case total to 194,540. Of those, 152,928 recovered, 10,237 were hospitalized - an increase of 199 over Friday - and 1,770 died.
The essentialists: For many workers, 'safer at home' isn't an option
As the number of coronavirus infections — and COVID-19 deaths — rise, there are some people for whom “safer at home” is not an option. These essential employees aren't the highest-paid of workers, but they are crucial to keeping the rest of us fed, safe and mobile. We pay them tribute here.
They still are going out and we're having to bring them back in and say 'hey, look ... .' So that's a daily struggle at this time."
'I would stay here': Rehab center nurse ready to sacrifice for her patients during COVID-19 pandemic
"I think the majority of the residents understand the severity of things," said Danielle Sigler.
Kwik Trip is paying its hourly workers $2 more per hour during the pandemic, bringing starting hourly pay above $15 in the Madison area.
"They don't really seem to be that bothered by (the virus)," he said. "They seem far more calm than what is out there."
Every night, Preston Patterson and the staff of nonprofit Porchlight Inc. are on the front lines dealing with homeless men who are frightened, anxious, alone, and possibly symptomatic.
“If the drivers get sick, there will be no transit. We’re doing as best as we can to protect them."
"We help the health care system out. We help the public out. We help the restaurants out," cab driver Nick Rutzinski said.
When the pandemic started, Madison Fire EMS crews weren’t putting a mask on every patient. But now, everyone gets a mask because of community spread and the possibility of asymptomatic carriers.
