New daily Wisconsin COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000; more than 1,700 dead
New daily Wisconsin COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000; more than 1,700 dead

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Saturday, along with nearly 200 new hospitalizations related to the virus. 

The Department of Health Services recorded 4,062 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Saturday which brought the cumulative confirmed case total to 194,540. Of those, 152,928 recovered, 10,237 were hospitalized - an increase of 199 over Friday - and 1,770 died. 

The essentialists: For many workers, 'safer at home' isn't an option

The essentialists: For many workers, 'safer at home' isn't an option

As the number of coronavirus infections — and COVID-19 deaths — rise, there are some people for whom “safer at home” is not an option. These essential employees aren't the highest-paid of workers, but they are crucial to keeping the rest of us fed, safe and mobile. We pay them tribute here.

Rural Midwest hospitals struggling to handle virus surge
Local News

Rural Midwest hospitals struggling to handle virus surge

As the brunt of the virus has blown into the Upper Midwest and northern Plains, the severity of outbreaks in rural communities has come into focus. Doctors and health officials in small towns worry that infections may overwhelm communities with limited medical resources.

