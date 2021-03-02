New COVID-19 vaccine doses in Wisconsin going to teachers

Wisconsin plans to direct its more than 47,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week to teachers, which may allow other groups recently made eligible and those coming next to get shots sooner, state officials said Tuesday.

“This is going to help us move through the educator workforce more quickly, and that will open up for others coming behind them," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

Whether the allocation of J&J vaccine mostly to teachers will move up plans for a vaccination clinic for Dane County educators at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison is unclear. Public Health Madison and Dane County initially planned to start the clinic this week but last week said it would have to wait until March 19 because it wasn't getting doses requested from the state.

"We don’t have confirmation on doses for next week yet, but if we get doses for teachers, we will move up our timeline" for the Alliant clinic, said Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for the city-county health department.