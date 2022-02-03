New COVID-19 omicron subvariant found in Dane County

A subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 that is believed to be even more contagious than the initial version has been detected in Dane County, UW Health said Thursday.

The subvariant, known as BA.2, appears to be 1.5 times more contagious than the original form, according to a Danish study released last week in preprint form, meaning it hasn't undergone peer review typically done for articles in traditional scientific journals.

So far, data hasn't suggested BA.2 causes more severe illness than the first version, BA.1, or better escapes immune protection provided by vaccines, health officials have said.

Scientists have been debating whether the highly transmissible omicron variant, which typically causes less severe disease than the delta variant that surged late last summer, might lead COVID-19 to become an endemic disease — regularly present, but in predictable ways that don't disrupt society as much.

Some have argued that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 remains unpredictable and other variants are likely to emerge.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief medical adviser, said last month it's not clear if COVID-19 might become endemic this year. "The answer is we do not know," he said at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda online conference.

Wisconsin reported 4,916 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a daily average of 5,162, down from the daily average peak of 18,858 on Jan. 19.

There were 1,442 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, down from a peak of 2,278 on Jan. 12, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Among those patients, 296 were in intensive care, down from a peak of 488 on Jan. 12 and the first time the tally dropped below 300 since November.

Dane County had 152 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals as of Wednesday, including 37 in intensive care. That's down from a peak of 202 patients Jan. 11 and 49 in the ICU on Nov. 19, 2020.

“We can’t use a crystal ball to see what COVID-19 will bring us next, but we do know the now approved vaccines for COVID-19 work against these variants when we are fully vaccinated,” Dr. Nasia Safdar, a UW Health infectious disease specialists, said in a statement. “We can do our parts to prevent prolonging this pandemic by getting vaccinated and getting our booster shots.”

