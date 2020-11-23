New COVID-19 cases drop in Wisconsin, but still in the thousands

The number of new COVID-19 infections dropped in Wisconsin Sunday, but cases added were still in the thousands.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,507 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in a single day since Nov. 2. The seven-day positivity rate is still at 6,043.

The new infections bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin up to 354,676.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday, one day after Wisconsin broke 3,000 deaths statewide. Despite Sunday's encouraging figure, deaths are projected to top 5,000 by Christmas.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by two Sunday to a total of 1,988 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 428 were in the ICU.

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

