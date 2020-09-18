New addiction treatment clinic opening in Downtown Madison

Methadone clinics require patients to visit six days a week, though visits can be tapered if patients are compliant. With Suboxone, there is more flexibility, and Monarch Health plans to see patients every few days at first and then every week or two, Repplinger said.

Methadone treatment “requires very active attendance for very prolonged periods of time,” Repplinger said. “That’s really untenable to many everyday folks who have a family to support, potentially multiple jobs to go to and a non-traditional schedule.”

Repplinger said he got the idea to open Monarch Health after seeing many patients with repeat opioid overdoses in the ER, including some who had to wait to access treatment at other Madison providers.

He is opening Monarch Health, which he described as a family medicine clinic focusing on addiction, with Dr. Howard Croft, an emergency medicine specialist from the Milwaukee area.

Monarch Health has contracted with Medicare and Medicaid and some national private insurers, and is finalizing contracts with the Madison-area insurers Quartz, Dean, WPS and Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Repplinger said.

Among other addiction treatment providers in the Madison area are Tellurian, Journey Mental Health Center, UnityPoint Health-Meriter's NewStart program and Connections Counseling.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.