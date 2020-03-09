2nd Wisconsin resident tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, health officials say

State health officials announced Monday a second Wisconsin resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Pierce County Public Health Department said the Pierce County resident was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and is isolated at home, along with his or her family.

Health officials in Pierce County, located just south of the the Minneapolis metro area, are working to determine people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine them and test those exhibiting symptoms. Officials will hold a media briefing Tuesday.

Wisconsin’s first case of COVID-19, a Dane County resident, was released from isolation in late February after recovering and testing negative twice.

With testing capacity for the COVID-19 coronavirus expanding and cases increasing nationally, Wisconsin has stopped requiring doctors to get state approval to test patients in an attempt to more closely track the virus.

"Our goal is to be more aggressive in finding cases and being able to respond when and if they are present in Wisconsin,” Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services, said Monday.