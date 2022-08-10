National study involving Madison doctor asks if antibiotics can help treat asthma

A Madison doctor who has fought to bring attention to the idea that some cases of asthma might be caused by bacterial infections and can be treated with antibiotics is heading up part of the first large national study to test the theory.

Dr. David Hahn, a former Dean Clinic family medicine provider and retired director of a primary care research program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, will oversee the study’s evaluation of long-term azithromycin therapy along with inhalers to treat daily asthma symptoms. The $31 million study funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, which was authorized by Congress in 2010, will also look at boosting levels of inhaled steroids when patients use bronchodilators for asthma attacks.

Hahn, who said he and other doctors have successfully treated many asthma patients with months-long regimens of azithromycin, said many asthma experts have been reluctant to accept the idea. They argue the condition is primarily an inflammatory disease and express concern about antibiotic resistance. In 2014, Hahn wrote the book, “A Cure for Asthma? What Your Doctor Isn’t Telling You — and Why.”

With recent, smaller studies supporting the idea, doctor groups are showing less resistance to it, Hahn said. The new study, involving 3,200 patients at several large medical centers around the country, could identify which asthma patients might most benefit from antibiotics, Hahn said. No sites in Wisconsin will enroll patients in the research, led by the American Academy of Family Physicians, Penn State College of Medicine and the Colorado-based DARTNet Institute.

“Azithromycin appears to work for a certain subgroup of people, but we’re not sure who they are,” Hahn said. “We want to give the treatment that works just to the people who are going to benefit.”

About 25 million Americans, or roughly 8% of the population, have asthma, in which airways in the lungs can become inflamed and narrowed, making it difficult to breathe. The condition causes about 4,000 deaths and accounts for about 170,000 hospitalizations a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some studies suggest some asthma might be caused or made worse by infections of Chlamydia pneumoniae, which is spread like a common cold virus. It is a “distant cousin” of the sexually transmitted Chlamydia trachomatis that can cause infertility in women, Hahn said. Another bacterium, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, might also be involved.

Studies showing reduced rates of asthma attacks among patients taking azithromycin have triggered debates over whether the antibiotic is attacking infection or having an anti-inflammatory effect, Hahn said. Blood tests on patients in the new study could help answer that question.

“This will be the first study to compare the still novel use of the antibiotic azithromycin to treat a broad spectrum of individuals with asthma,” Dr. William Pace, a family medicine professor at the University of Colorado-Denver who is leading the overall study, said in a statement. “The study will examine multiple markers related to asthma variations within the participants, including latent infectious markers. We will also examine if anecdotal reports of asthma ‘cures’ from long-term antibiotic use can be substantiated.”