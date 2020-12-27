Mount Horeb company's sensors can help store COVID-19 vaccine at right temperature

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Hospitals find it really attractive because we don’t get on their IT systems,” Wedig said.

O’Connell Pharmacy, which has two locations in Sun Prairie — a retail pharmacy and a pharmacy that serves long-term care facilities — has used a standard version of OneEvent’s technology for two years and may upgrade, if needed, to store COVID-19 vaccine, said Holly Altenberger, pharmacy director.

“I can look at my phone or a dashboard at any time of the day and see exactly what (temperature) every single one of my refrigerators are at,” Altenberger said.

Before, staff would check thermometers twice a day, which didn't offer as much quality assurance, Altenberger said.

“You were always at a risk of losing product or having it go out of range and not knowing and having the integrity of the product be compromised,” she said.

In addition to protecting vaccines against flu, pneumonia, shingles — and, soon, COVID-19 — Altenberger said the sensors monitor storage of a key supply: insulin.

Wedig said OneEvent's technology could help prevent waste of COVID-19 vaccine by assuring it is stored as required.

OneEvent has about 20 employees, mostly in the Mount Horeb area. It was started in 2014 and purchased in 2019 by Eau Claire-based National Presto Industries.

