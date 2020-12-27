Mount Horeb company's sensors can help store COVID-19 vaccine at right temperature

Mount Horeb-based OneEvent Technologies, which sells sensors to monitor commercial buildings for smoke, carbon monoxide and motion, decided in September 2019 to focus on temperature control of refrigerators and freezers at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.
“Little did we know that around the corner was the whole COVID story,” OneEvent CEO Kurt Wedig said.
Specifically, no one could have predicted that storage of COVID-19 vaccines at precise temperatures, including Pfizer’s vaccine at minus 70 degrees Celsius (roughly minus 90 F), would become as important as it has. Another vaccine by Moderna doesn't require such ultra-cold storage but still must be kept at a consistent cold temperature range.
Dozens of health care facilities in Wisconsin and other states are using OneEvent's sensors to keep pharmaceutical products at the right temperatures, many of which have received or soon will get COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna, Wedig said. No hospitals in Madison are using the technology, he said.
The company’s new Thermo Heartbeat algorithm closely monitors refrigeration temperatures and can predict the potential breakdown of refrigerators and freezers to help protect COVID-19 vaccine, Wedig said. It also senses if doors are left open.
The software provides remote, real-time monitoring through cell phones and stores data in the cloud, not through clients' data networks.
“Hospitals find it really attractive because we don’t get on their IT systems,” Wedig said.
O’Connell Pharmacy, which has two locations in Sun Prairie — a retail pharmacy and a pharmacy that serves long-term care facilities — has used a standard version of OneEvent’s technology for two years and may upgrade, if needed, to store COVID-19 vaccine, said Holly Altenberger, pharmacy director.
“I can look at my phone or a dashboard at any time of the day and see exactly what (temperature) every single one of my refrigerators are at,” Altenberger said.
Before, staff would check thermometers twice a day, which didn't offer as much quality assurance, Altenberger said.
“You were always at a risk of losing product or having it go out of range and not knowing and having the integrity of the product be compromised,” she said.
In addition to protecting vaccines against flu, pneumonia, shingles — and, soon, COVID-19 — Altenberger said the sensors monitor storage of a key supply: insulin.
Wedig said OneEvent's technology could help prevent waste of COVID-19 vaccine by assuring it is stored as required.
OneEvent has about 20 employees, mostly in the Mount Horeb area. It was started in 2014 and purchased in 2019 by Eau Claire-based National Presto Industries.