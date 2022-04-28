Mother of two from Madison tried detox, treatment

Auriel McNutt would sometimes use opioid pills with a boyfriend who died from an overdose, said her mother, Lora Hudson.

At inpatient addiction treatment, McNutt met another man with whom she eventually used heroin, Hudson said. He, too, died from an overdose.

On March 15, 2020, just as COVID-19 was shutting down most activity, McNutt gave birth to her second child. She had tried a hospital detox program during the pregnancy but used drugs after the delivery, unable to try rehab again because of pandemic restrictions, Hudson said.

On June 28 of that year, seven weeks after being in jail for drug charges, McNutt died in Madison from acute fentanyl intoxication, according to her death certificate. She was 27.

“We were trying to get her inpatient (treatment),” said Hudson, a mental health and substance abuse therapist in Madison. “But you couldn’t get it. My patients couldn’t get it. There was nothing available except for video.”

Hudson and the father of McNutt’s daughter, now 2, take care of the baby. McNutt’s first child, a 4-year-old boy, lives with his paternal grandparents.

After graduating from Craig High School in Janesville, McNutt for a year attended UW-Milwaukee, where Hudson believes McNutt started drinking a lot. Then McNutt and a friend traveled around the country for more than a year. Soon after her return, she was abusing opioids, Hudson said.

The overdose deaths of her two boyfriends should have served as warning signs, but the emotional losses may have led her to use drugs more, said her father, James McNutt, of Milwaukee. “You can’t keep dodging the bullets,” he said.

Hudson, who has been in recovery from substance abuse for 20 years, said experiencing addiction herself and working with people who struggle with it didn’t soften the blow of losing a daughter to drugs.

“It was crippling,” she said. “She’s never coming back.”

