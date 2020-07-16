More Promega products used in CDC COVID-19 test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lab tool made by Fitchburg-based Promega Corp., and chemicals used with it, are now part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 testing protocol for emergency use.

The Promega products help isolate genetic material from the virus as part of the testing process.

Promega components now support 29 different COVID-19 test kits around the world, and the company provides tools to about 610 clinical labs, spokeswoman Karen Burkhartzmeyer said. The company has provided enough reagents and enzymes to enable testing of 333 million samples for the coronavirus worldwide, she said.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the inclusion of the Promega products, including the Maxwell Extraction System, in the CDC tests.

“This announcement further validates why the Maxwell Extraction System is in such high demand by clinical testing labs seeking consistent and reliable benchtop automation,” Heather Tomlinson, Promega director of clinical diagnostics, said in a statement.

The Maxwell instrument can process and purify about 400 samples in an 8-hour shift, the company said.