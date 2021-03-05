More COVID-19 variant cases reported in Wisconsin as vaccine supply grows

One way vaccination is helping is in nursing homes, where immunizations are almost complete. The state was investigating outbreaks at 60 or 70 of the facilities each week during the peak of the pandemic, and lately it’s been fewer than 10 a week, Willems Van Dijk said.

“For next week, we have zero nursing homes to inspect,” she said.

The state expects to get 129,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine next week and at least that much in following weeks, up from 123,000 doses this week and about 70,000 doses weekly in much of January. Nearly 48,000 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine are coming next week, directed at teachers, and additional J&J supply likely won’t come until late March.

The state expects to say next week which groups will become eligible for vaccination next, Willems Van Dijk said. It’s likely to include people under 65 with certain chronic diseases and some essential workers not yet eligible, such as those in manufacturing, according to deliberations by a committee advising the state.

Groups now eligible include frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.