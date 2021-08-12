 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study for children under 12 starting at UW Health
0 Comments
topical alert featured
UW HEALTH | COVID-19 RESEARCH

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study for children under 12 starting at UW Health

  • 0
AFCH exterior

American Family Children's Hospital 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A clinical trial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12 will start enrolling participants at UW Health Friday, as researchers and regulators move closer to potentially authorizing shots for the only age group not yet eligible in the United States.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.

UW’s American Family Children’s Hospital is one of about 100 sites involved in the study, which aims to sign up about 12,000 children, said Dr. William Hartman, a UW Health anesthesiologist and co-leader of the study at UW, which likely will enroll roughly 80 children.

“The goal of the vaccine is to prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming the population again,” Hartman said. “A big part of that is going to be vaccinating our children since schools and school buses are some of the biggest areas of congregation of children, with the potential for spreading COVID.”

Three-fourths of participants will get two doses of the vaccine, four weeks apart, and one-fourth will get placebo shots. Children ages 6 to 12 will be inoculated first, followed by those ages 2 to 6 and then those 6 months to 2 years.

An earlier part of the study has been assessing three levels of doses in children — 100 micrograms, the dose now given to adults; 50 micrograms; and 25 micrograms. The broader Moderna study will use the 50 mcg dose for ages 6 to 12. The company has not said which dose will be given to younger children, Hartman said.

Rare cases of heart inflammation have been reported in some recipients of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, mostly in male adolescents and young adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There’s a robust immune response that children can get,” Hartman said. “To try to counter that, they want to go with the lowest dose where they can get the maximum effect.”

For each child, the study lasts 14 months, including at least four follow-up visits. Participants can’t have COVID-19 or be exposed to someone with a coronavirus infection in the two weeks before getting their first shot, and those with chronic diseases such as asthma and diabetes must have the conditions under control.

Though COVID-19 is typically most serious in older adults, more than 4 million American children have contracted infections, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, and about 350 have died, according to the CDC.

With the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus causing a surge in COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin and around the U.S., a higher percentage of the population must be immunized to achieve herd immunity that can prevent outbreaks, Hartman said.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna vaccine for adults 18 and older in December. Moderna applied for authorization for ages 12 to 17 in June, after releasing data in May that the company said showed the vaccine was safe and effective in that age group.

FDA authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine, issued for ages 16 and older in December, was expanded to ages 12 to 15 in May. It involves two injections given three weeks apart.

Pfizer has said it expects to have clinical trial results of its vaccine for ages 5 to 11 in September, with results for ages 2 to 5 soon after that, according to the New York Times. Results for 6 months to 2 years are expected in October or November.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine is authorized for ages 18 and older, with the company saying it will start a study in ages 12 to 17 this fall, The Hill reported in early July.

The only other COVID-19 vaccine trial held at UW Health involved AstraZeneca’s candidate, for which the company has said it will seek approval later this year. About 425 people participated in the study at UW last fall and early winter, Hartman said.

Reset, restart: Madison-area businesses embrace new reality

To survive, business owners know they need to be prepared for what’s next. It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted. From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves. Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come.

Post-pandemic retail: What's in, what's out
Business News

Post-pandemic retail: What's in, what's out

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Curbside pickup and e-commerce are here to stay, but storekeepers can put away the disinfectant wipes.

As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace
Business News

As employees return, flexibility is key to post-pandemic workspace

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Workers can be very productive from home, but that office space is also an important component of creativity and collaboration. The challenge is creating an environment that can support both.

Princeton Club innovates to serve renewed interest in a healthier future
Sponsored
sponsored

Princeton Club innovates to serve renewed interest in a healthier future

  • 0

Sponsored Content: As the Princeton Club successfully prepared for the safe return of its members during the pandemic, it also planned for a brighter, cutting-edge future in which people place an even stronger emphasis on their health and fitness.

Business experts: Rebuilding consumer and employee confidence a joint project
Business News

Business experts: Rebuilding consumer and employee confidence a joint project

  • Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"It's actually ... not so hard to change people's confidence so long as they are out and able to evidence other people doing the kinds of things that maybe people were doing before the pandemic."

Internet use skyrockets during pandemic, driving demand for more access
Business News
topical

Internet use skyrockets during pandemic, driving demand for more access

  • Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As work, school and most social interactions shifted to online platforms, internet usage skyrocketed by as much as 50%, according to a report from OpenVault.

Nonprofits face long road to recovery, but organizers optimistic community will step up
Business News

Nonprofits face long road to recovery, but organizers optimistic community will step up

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The River Food Pantry wants to expand, United Way of Dane County is hoping for increased donations while Habitat for Humanity of Dane County wants to build more homes but is concerned about the rising costs of building materials.

New Ideas and Traditional Values at Cress Help Families Through Grief
Sponsored
sponsored

New Ideas and Traditional Values at Cress Help Families Through Grief

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Grieving the loss of a loved one is difficult enough, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided Cress Funeral and Cremation Service with a demanding new challenge; how to best serve families while protecting public health.

Creative solutions needed to fill Madison's ground-floor storefronts post-pandemic
Business News
top story

Creative solutions needed to fill Madison's ground-floor storefronts post-pandemic

  • Shelley K. Mesch | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Experts say cities need to get creative by converting some ground-floor space to apartments, private offices or popup stores.

Online brands help the bottom line for some Madison-area restaurants
Food & Drink

Online brands help the bottom line for some Madison-area restaurants

  • Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Some Madison-area restaurant owners that developed online restaurant concepts during the pandemic say the experiments paid off.

Madison-area hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects
Local News

Madison-area hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects

  • David Wahlberg | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Federal aid and investment gains helped offset losses from halted procedures and a decline in routine care.

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery
Sponsored
sponsored

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery

  • 0

Sponsored Content: The Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus. 

From the brink of disaster to a future of optimism for Parched Eagle Brewpub
Business News

From the brink of disaster to a future of optimism for Parched Eagle Brewpub

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

As one of the smallest brewpubs in the state, the pandemic almost shuttered the business. But the owner has a new knee, new beer and a new outdoor patio along East Washington Avenue.

Factory shutdowns highlighted need for smaller, local meat processors
Business News

Factory shutdowns highlighted need for smaller, local meat processors

  • Barry Adams | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"In other countries, being a butcher, sausage maker or master meat crafter has great prestige."

Up Close & Musical
Sponsored
sponsored

Up Close & Musical

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Up Close & Musical® is a program of the Madison Symphony Orchestra that delivers the foundations of music to Dane County elementary schools each year.

Overture to bring back Broadway in the fall
Arts and Theater
top story

Overture to bring back Broadway in the fall

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Overture Center for the Arts shut off programming cold when the pandemic hit -- but now shows are being re-booked and Overture hopes to re-open its doors in September.

Dance company moves — and brings technology along with it
Arts and Theater

Dance company moves — and brings technology along with it

  • Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Kanopy Dance plans to bring long-distance guest artists into the studio via streaming to enhance in-person instruction. 

Sponsored
sponsored

Positioning for a post-pandemic world

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Steps to consider to prepare your financial portfolio

What things do you want to see stick around after the pandemic's over?
Local News
top story

What things do you want to see stick around after the pandemic's over?

  • 0

"I love not having to wander around a store. For me drive up shopping really works."

Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead
Local News
alert top story

Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead

  • 0

The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The commo…

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics