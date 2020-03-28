Milwaukee's black community hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Deaths and confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus are spiking in Milwaukee’s black community, leading public health and civic leaders to sound the alarm that decades of social, political and economic disadvantages are creating a toxic stew that puts people’s lives at risk like no time before.

“I wish I could say I was surprised or shocked by that,” said Joshua Garoon, an assistant professor at UW-Madison who studies the sociology of public health. “But it’s precisely, given the situation in Wisconsin, what I would expect to see. … All else is not equal, especially in a city like Milwaukee.”

Fears about the virus striking inner city, poor neighborhoods harder than others was reverberating across the country, particularly in large urban areas such as New York , Detroit, New Orleans and Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is Wisconsin’s largest city, with about 600,000 people, and is home to the state’s largest minority population. As of 2018, black people accounted for about 38% of the city’s population, with about 35% white and 20% Hispanic.

The city is repeatedly ranked as one of the worst for black people in the country, based on income and employment disparities, a wide education gap and high levels of incarceration.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.