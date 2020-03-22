Milwaukee County reports 4th COVID-19 death in Wisconsin

Officials in Milwaukee County are investigating the death of a 69-year-old man due to complications from COVID-19.

It's the fourth confirmed death related to coronavirus in Wisconsin as the virus continues to spread throughout the state.

The man had traveled to Wisconsin from out of state and was hospitalized for about a week prior to his death on Saturday. He had chronic health issues and complained of shortness of breath.

As of Saturday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state was quickly approaching 300. Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials reported 281 cases of COVID-19 across 30 counties, with 49 cases reported in Dane County. More than 4,628 people have tested negative, and four deaths had been reported in Fond du Lac, Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.

“Unfortunately, this number is expected to rise and things will get worse before they get better,” Gov. Tony Evers said on a media call Friday.

