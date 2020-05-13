Middleton nursing home among 38 in Wisconsin with active COVID-19

The state's release of the nursing home list follows new federal rules last month requiring nursing homes to report COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Wisconsin, DHS last month started identifying outbreaks by region and setting, such as at long-term care facilities in general.

“As we continue to see cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes, it is important to be transparent and list the locations where they are occurring,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Wednesday in a statement. “We have opted to publish the names of nursing homes in order to provide peace of mind to families who cannot visit or check on their loved ones during these unprecedented times.”

Leaders of the state’s two nursing home associations wrote to Palm and Gov. Tony Evers last week, asking them not to release names of facilities with COVID-19 cases.

“Our members fear the decision to publicly identify COVID-positive providers will lead to a de facto public shaming of facilities; will cause undue stress on residents, staff, and families; and will make the already challenging task of recruiting new caregivers even more difficult,” said the letter by John Vander Meer, CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association, and John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin.