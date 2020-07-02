Meriter's home health agency becomes part of UW Health's

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UnityPoint at Home, UnityPoint Health-Meriter's home health care agency, has become part of Chartwell, UW Health's home health care agency.

The transition, which started in May, included the closure Tuesday of the home medical equipment operations of UnityPoint at Home.

"There are a lot of efficiencies by having a single home care agency within our region," UnityPoint Health-Meriter spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse said. "For example, we’re able to coordinate travel schedules for home visits rather than sending multiple caregivers to the same area on the same day. We’re hopeful this will improve access for our patients."

The move is among several collaborations between Meriter and UW Health since they formed a joint operating agreement in 2017, giving them a shared financial bottom line. They also merged their insurance plans at the time.

UW Health's home care services transferred to Chartwell a year ago.

The other main provider-owned home health agency in the Madison area is SSM Health at Home. Affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, it was known until 2017 as Home Health United.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.