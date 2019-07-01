Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, which owns Meriter Hospital in Madison, has signed a letter of intent to explore a merger with South Dakota-based Sanford Health.
The combined health organizations would have more than $11 billion in operating revenue and have operations in 26 states and nine countries, they said in an announcement last week. With more than 83,000 staff and 2,600 physicians, the merged health systems would be among the 15 largest nonprofit health systems in the country.
Sanford has 44 hospitals and UnityPoint has relationships with 32.
The two health systems are in discussions about the proposed merger, which is subject to regulatory reviews.
UnityPoint Health-Meriter and UW Health formed a joint operating agreement in 2017.