Meriter nurses vote to strike if necessary during contract negotiations

The union representing nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter has voted to “escalate the fight for a fair contract” and authorize the bargaining committee to issue a 10-day strike notice if necessary, the union said Tuesday.

Nurses have been bargaining with management for about a month “to fight for a more collaborative, safer and respectful work environment,” SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, which represents the nurses, said in a statement.

The union said the nurses are pursuing a “meaningful voice” in decision-making, “just compensation” for nurses who work extra shifts, paid time off that prevents nurses from having to use vacation days when they use up sick days, and more protections against the COVID-19 pandemic and future public health emergencies.

“We’re fighting to have a little bit more of a voice,” said Suzi Kossell, a nurse in Meriter’s newborn intensive care unit who is on the SEIU bargaining team. “The pandemic itself kind of opened up some areas where we didn’t realize we had not enough say.”

Meriter required nurses who acquired COVID-19 to prove they got it at work, which is difficult to do given community spread, in order to get time off at home without using their sick days, Kossell said.