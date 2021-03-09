Meriter nurses vote to strike if necessary during contract negotiations

The union representing nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter has voted to “escalate the fight for a fair contract” and authorize the bargaining committee to issue a 10-day strike notice if necessary, the union said Tuesday.
Nurses have been bargaining with management for about a month “to fight for a more collaborative, safer and respectful work environment,” SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, which represents the nurses, said in a statement.
The union said the nurses are pursuing a “meaningful voice” in decision-making, “just compensation” for nurses who work extra shifts, paid time off that prevents nurses from having to use vacation days when they use up sick days, and more protections against the COVID-19 pandemic and future public health emergencies.
“We’re fighting to have a little bit more of a voice,” said Suzi Kossell, a nurse in Meriter’s newborn intensive care unit who is on the SEIU bargaining team. “The pandemic itself kind of opened up some areas where we didn’t realize we had not enough say.”
Meriter required nurses who acquired COVID-19 to prove they got it at work, which is difficult to do given community spread, in order to get time off at home without using their sick days, Kossell said.
The two sides were “worlds apart on our proposals” after a bargaining session Thursday, and the union voted Friday to authorize the possible strike and to let its two-year contract expire Sunday, Kossell said. More bargaining sessions are scheduled this Wednesday and Thursday involving SEIU, which represents about 850 of the nurses at Meriter, she said.
The vote to authorize a strike was “near-unanimous,” the union said without providing details.
A statement from UnityPoint Health-Meriter said the hospital was “surprised” by the vote to authorize a possible strike, given the hospital’s “willingness to continue to negotiate.”
“The bargaining process is not without challenges, but we have always worked collaboratively to reach solutions without a disruption to patient care,” the hospital said.
“We believe our most recent proposal to SEIU is strong and fair, and we look forward to bargaining with them again (Wednesday) and Thursday with the assistance of a federal mediator,” the statement said. “We have every reason to believe that no strike will occur. We have already reached agreement on nearly 30 items during these negotiations and are hopeful we can reach a solution soon.”
In December 2019, nurses at UW Hospital tried to revive their union through SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. The union represented UW nurses until 2014 after Act 10, promoted by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, ended most collective bargaining for state employees.
At UW Hospital — which became a public authority, separate from the university, in 1996 — Act 10 prohibited the continuation of union contracts or bargaining with unions at all, hospital administrators said.
Supporters of the revised union effort told the UW Hospital board it could choose to legally recognize the union. The board said it can’t acknowledge the union because Act 10 prohibits the hospital from negotiating with unions.
In February 2020, the UW Hospital board asked hospital managers “to develop and implement a plan in collaboration with nurses and all other clinical and non-clinical staff to have a strong voice in issues that impact them.”
Nurses at SSM Health in Madison are not represented by a union.