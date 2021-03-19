 Skip to main content
Meriter nurses file charges against hospital with National Labor Relations Board
Nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter filed charges against hospital management with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday for allegedly violating federal labor law by "engaging in harassment and threats," the union that represents the nurses said. 

The nurses claim the hospital is "wasting resources on an intimidation campaign rather than addressing their urgent concerns" as contract negotiations between nurses and hospital management continue, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin said.

Nurses with the union also said they are "concerned" the hospital's resources are not being properly prioritized for bedside nurses and their patients. 

"During this brutal pandemic, we’ve put our lives and our families’ lives on the line to provide highly skilled, compassionate care to our community,” said Suzi Kossel, a registered nurse in Meriter’s newborn intensive care unit who has worked at the hospital for nine years. “Without adequate protective equipment, many of us were exposed to the virus and had to quarantine, many of us got sick, we worked long hours and extra shifts, and we are facing utter exhaustion, PTSD and burnout."

In a statement responding to the charges, Meriter said the "allegations are surprising and untrue. We have not been provided any specifics regarding these allegations and are working to learn more about this filing."

Nurses have been negotiating with management for stipulations including more time off, a bigger role in decision-making and more protection during health emergencies. 

Meriter also said Friday the hospital has provided the nurses' union with another proposed contract and was "hopeful" the two parties could reach an agreement and avoid a potential strike. The latest proposal included more time off, an average pay increase of 3.7% in 2021 and 3.8% in 2022, and additional job protection during parental leave. 

The National Labor Relations Board is an independent federal government agency that enforces federal labor law.

