Meriter Hospital workers demand more paid sick leave, staffing amid COVID-19 pandemic

"We have a number of programs in place to monitor and support our team’s physical and mental health throughout this time, including free alternative housing, several free mental health programs and support for childcare and dependent care.

"We continue to postpone non-urgent surgeries and procedures to maintain lower hospital census and allow our teams to focus on the more critically ill. This also allowed us to increase resources and staffing in areas of greatest need, like our ER and ICU, including redeploying clinical staff to these areas.

Like all hospitals across the country, we continue to see PPE shortages but have teams working around the clock to ensure we maintain an adequate supply. We share daily updates with all staff on our PPE supply and provide regular training for those with questions.

However, with the continued crisis, lower hospital census and postponed procedures, we need to be mindful and purposeful of financial decisions, including discussions around the possibility of hazard pay, to ensure stability for our organization and our team members in the future.

"We recognize this a trying time and are committed to working with our employees to ensure they are protected."

‘On the front lines’