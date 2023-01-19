Mental health ER visits among children nearly triple at UW Health in past decade

UW Health saw more than 40 children a month who needed psychiatric care last year, up from about 15 children a month a decade earlier, the organization said Thursday.
“Children are showing up every day in perilous circumstances,” Dr. Allie Hurst, medical director of pediatric emergency medicine with UW Health Kids, said in a statement.
Children younger than 14 years old had the highest increase in psychiatric visits over the last four years, Hurst said. The rate for children 14 to 17 has been stable since 2018. The visits involve suicidal ideation, drug or alcohol intoxication or overdose.
Throughout Wisconsin, 34% of high school students report feeling sad and hopeless almost every day, a 10 percentage point increase over the past decade, according to an annual report released last week by the Office of Children’s Mental Health.
A similar situation is being seen in other states, according to a recent article in the journal Pediatrics, which said hospital emergency visits related to suicide increased 59% in Illinois from 2016 to 2021.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death of children ages 10 to 14 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The increase in ER visits comes amid a decade-long increase in anxiety and depression among adolescents, said Shanda Wells, a pediatric behavioral health specialist at UW Health.
“Things like poverty, sexual orientation, gender identity and racism are factors at play,” Wells said. “Other long-standing impacts on youth mental health like loneliness and hopelessness also play big roles in risk for suicide.”
The COVID-19 pandemic may have disrupted the relationship-making phase of many young people’s lives, which is important for preventing feelings of loneliness and hopelessness, Wells said.
In addition, “When young people are exposed to death by suicide of those close to them, they are at risk to struggle with the same feelings that make them also vulnerable to suicide,” Wells said.
People experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety or depression can call 988 for the national hotline or contact local agencies, such as the Dane County Behavioral Health Resource Center, at 608-267-2244 or danebhrc.org, or the Journey Mental Health Crisis Line, at 608-280-2600 or journeymhc.org.
Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2022
COVID-19 continued to be an important story in 2022 (along with flu and RSV this fall). But I had more time this year to write about other topics, from abortion services and nurse labor relations to home care worker shortages and orthopedic surgeons starting an independent practice.
I also focused again on the opioid overdose epidemic, which resulted in a record 1,427 deaths in Wisconsin in 2021. Stories about a young woman who got a liver transplant as an infant from a little boy and passersby who rescued a father and son from a fiery interstate crash were both heartwarming and heartbreaking.
An article about mistakes recently found in the orangutan genome published years ago offered a glimpse into the scientific process and zoo management. As the nation debates whether gender treatments should be given to adolescents who identify as transgender, I told the stories of how two local families navigated the issue.
Thanks to families of eight young people who died from opioid overdoses for letting me tell their stories.
The way organ transplants can turn tragedy into triumph never ceases to amaze me.
If you were stuck in traffic by a crash, would you risk your life to pull people out of a burning vehicle?
Scientific errors resulted in a high-profile correction and raised questions about breeding in zoos.
Some say gender treatments should be restricted to adults, but puberty might be the most important time to intervene.