Medical debt collection harms patient finances, reports say

The same year, the state’s hospitals reported $236 million in bad debt, which occurs when patients not approved for charity care don’t pay their bills.

“UW Health makes every effort to determine a patient’s ability to pay and the payment options available to them ... before considering any bad debt collection agency options to recover the cost of provided care,” said Russel of UW Hospital.

“We do have many payment and financial assistance options available to our patients,” said Adams of St. Mary’s. “If a patient has a specific concern about their ability to make a payment, they should contact our customer service team who can work with them on an appropriate resolution.”

In 2019, UW Health reported $16.4 million in charity care and $15.5 million in bad debt. St. Mary’s had $4.8 million in charity care and $2.4 million in bad debt. Meriter had $3 million in charity and $3.9 million in bad debt.

Peterson said hospitals need to do more to connect vulnerable patients with coverage. “You can’t just tell a patient who has mental health issues to go down to the county and apply,” he said. “It’s not going to happen.”