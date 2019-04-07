A composite material discovered at UW-Madison, derived from cranberry chemicals and seafood shells, is being used to develop a CBD lotion for skin disorders.
Revive Therapeutics, a Canadian company developing pharmaceutical products using CBD — or cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — has a licensing agreement on a Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation patent.
The patent is based on work by Jess Reed, a campus scientist whose research involves tannins from cranberries and other foods, and chitosan, a structural element in the shells of crabs and shrimp.
Revive has worked with Reed and his colleagues to use their patented tannin-chitosan composite material to encapsulate CBD in a time-release lotion to treat shingles, psoriasis and other inflammatory skin conditions.
“You get a delayed absorption,” said Christian Krueger, Reed’s research manager. “You might have to apply the product less frequently.”
Reed and Krueger are co-founders of Complete Phytochemical Solutions in Cambridge and Synesis in Wisconsin Rapids, which are researching and developing related products.
Wisconsin recently reauthorized the production of industrial hemp, which could lead to other uses of the composite material, Krueger said.