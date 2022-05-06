Medica paid $233 million to own 55% of Dean Health Plan

Minnesota-based Medica paid $232.7 million last year to own 55% of Madison-based Dean Health Plan, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday.

Medica and Dean announced Medica's plan to invest in Dean in August, which the Wisconsin State Journal reported at the time. The deal was closed on Dec. 1, but the details had not been made public until now.

Medica — based in Minnetonka, a suburb of Minneapolis — had been serving western Wisconsin. Investing in Dean, which serves south-central Wisconsin, gives Medica more of a presence in the state. Dean also has other plans, such as Prevea360, with services in the northeastern part of the state.

Dean Health Plan provides coverage to about 476,000 people overall, which is roughly half the size of Medica. The health insurer now puts its total membership at about 1.5 million people.

Dean previously was solely owned by St. Louis-based SSM Health, which owns St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

“This important relationship is driven by our mutual commitment to add value in the health care experience through improved health outcomes and lower costs for our members,” Medica CEO John Naylor said in a statement in December.

