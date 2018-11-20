Response times to medical emergencies in north-central Wisconsin will be a little quicker next year, thanks to Madison-based Med Flight.
The medical helicopter service based at University Hospital is adding a third location at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, officials said on Tuesday. It is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2019.
“We decided to create another regional base to cut response times for people in north-central Wisconsin,” said Frank Erdman, manager of critical care transport for UW Health.
Med Flight also operates a regional base at the Iowa County Airport to respond to medical emergencies in southwestern Wisconsin.
Compared to flying from Madison, response times will be reduced by 20 minutes with the Portage helicopter.
In addition to quicker response times, physicians and nurses will get to patients with life-threatening trauma and medical conditions faster. Med Flight is among only a handful of medical helicopter programs in the country that provide a physician on every flight.
“There are many basic emergency medical technicians and volunteer first responders that provide crucial, life-saving services in the Portage area,” said Dr. Michael Steuerwald, Med Flight medical director. “They are trained in essential medical services and request Med Flight when more complex care is needed.”
“For those situations in which seconds count, it will allow those in our region with critical injuries and illnesses to receive the crucial care they need sooner,” said Michael Decker, Divine Savior Healthcare president and CEO.