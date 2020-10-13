 Skip to main content
Maternal mental health is focus of upcoming conference
Maternal mental health is focus of upcoming conference

Demonstrators march in June to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital for maternal justice in Madison. Black women are more likely than white women to have preterm births and to give birth to babies with low birthweight, which can have long-term implications for a child’s future development.   

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The 2020 Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference, to be held online this month and hosted in Madison, will look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected diverse communities in politics, business, incarceration, preventive services and health care.

Organizer Shonita Roach, of Madison, said the event, held for the first time last October in Milwaukee, aims to bring awareness to the mental health needs of pregnant women and mothers from various cultures and to services available to help them. Many women suffer postpartum depression or other problems in silence, said Roach, whose 21-month-old son died in Chicago in 2002.

"This is a way to really highlight and amplify their voices and their experience," said Roach, legislative co-chair for the Wisconsin chapter of Postpartum Support International.

Shonita Roach

Roach

Prosecutors initially charged Roach with first-degree murder in her son's death, saying she pushed a box spring and mattress onto him and suffocated him, according to the Chicago Tribune. A spokeswoman for Roach said the case was pleaded down to involuntary manslaughter, with Roach saying the death was accidental, and she spent two and a half years in prison.

A press release for the conference, to be held Oct. 22-24, said Roach experienced childhood sexual trauma and grew up in foster care before eventually graduating from college. After her son's death, she received "extensive psychological care, therapy, parenting classes and spiritual healing," the release said.

Roach is now a maternal mental health advocate for women of color. She created the group Shades of You, Shades of Me, which is organizing the conference.

She told the Wisconsin State Journal she has lived in Madison for eight years and has three sons ages 6 to 13. 

“They are growing. They are thriving," she said. "We are growing together as a family.”

The conference comes after the Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance of Dane County was announced last month to address high rates of low birth weight and infant mortality among Black babies in the county.

Tickets for the Multicultural Maternal Mental Health Conference are available for $300, or $89.95 for individual sessions, with scholarships available. For more information, go to soysom.com.

