Mass cancellations, restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic unprecedented for most Americans

As with the H1N1 swine flu, the threats of bird flu starting in the late 1990s, Ebola in 2014 and Zika virus beginning in 2015 have not materialized in the U.S. to the extent health officials said they might.

That’s largely because of public health measures taken, some visible and some not, said Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health. The CDC issued advisories against travel to countries with Zika outbreaks, for example, and worked with international groups to help contain Ebola to a few countries in Africa, Safdar said.

“The whole premise of preventive measures is that if you don’t see the disease, then that means your preventive measures have worked,” she said.

COVID-19 future unclear

Health officials hope their extraordinary response to COVID-19 will similarly reduce its threat. But it’s too early to tell if the U.S. outbreak can be suppressed or will spiral out of control, as it has in China, Italy and other places.

“With this one, given the lack of knowledge and the uncertainly, and the way entire countries have been decimated by it, there are reasons to worry about it,” Safdar said.