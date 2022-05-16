Masks recommended indoors in seven Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 levels

Seven Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 community levels, meaning residents should again wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, health officials said Monday.

The counties with high rates are Barron and Rusk in the northwestern part of the state; La Crosse County and neighboring Monroe and Vernon counties; and Kenosha and Racine counties in southeastern Wisconsin.

Thirty-eight counties, including Dane, have medium levels, for which people at high risk for severe disease should talk to their doctors about whether to wear masks. Twenty-seven counties have low levels, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, the state had a daily average of 2,095 reported cases of COVID-19, the highest since Feb. 11. There have been major increases recently in coronavirus levels in wastewater in Eau Claire, Janesville, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lodi and Oregon, among other cities. Since COVID-19 testing has declined and results of increasingly used home tests typically aren't officially reported, health officials are looking at sewage as another indictor of coronavirus spread.

As of Friday, 345 people were hospitalized in Wisconsin with COVID-19, down from 356 on Thursday and up from a recent low of 136 on April 19. The pandemic peak was 2,278 on Jan. 12.

“Although the virus continues to change, we have the tools to fight it thanks to effective vaccines, accessible testing, and new treatments,” Karen Timberlake, state Department of Health Services secretary, said in a statement. “As cases increase statewide, all Wisconsinites have an essential role to play in keeping ourselves and our communities healthy and protecting those around us, especially those who are at high-risk for severe illness.”

State health officials said people should get recommended vaccines and booster doses, be tested for COVID-19 if symptomatic or recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 and stay home if sick or test positive.

This story will be updated.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.