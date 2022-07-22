Masks recommended indoors again as Dane County reaches high COVID-19 level

Dane County health officials are recommending, but not requiring, that residents wear face masks in indoor public spaces again, given that the county has moved into a high COVID-19 community level as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reported cases of COVID-19 have been stable in the county recently, but hospitalizations have been gradually increasing, said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County. Cases are likely underreported, given the accessibility of rapid tests, for which results typically are not publicly reported, the department said.

With the community level now considered high, health officials urge people to wear masks indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status, and get all recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots.

“At this level, it’s time to layer proven prevention strategies to slow spread and the protect health of our friends, family, and community members," Heinrich said in a statement.

Dane County has not reissued a mask mandate since its most recent order expired March 1.

As of Friday, the county is one of 16 Wisconsin with high community levels, according to the CDC. About half of the state's other counties have medium levels and half have low levels.

The levels are based on three indicators: new reported cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new regional hospital admissions with COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past week, and percent of regional inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

In Dane County, an average of 64 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 the past week. That's more than double the figure from May but well below the peak of nearly 200 in January.

Nationally, more than 75% of recent COVID-19 infections have involved the new omicron variant BA.5, which appears to be more easily spread than earlier variants and less vulnerable to vaccines, according to the CDC.

"Given evidence this new variant may more easily evade immunity, it's especially important we protect ourselves and our neighbors," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway urged business owners to support less crowded working environments and improve ventilation.

All types of masks provide some level of protection, but properly fitting respirators —like N95 and KN95s — provide the highest level of protection, the city-county health department said. Wearing a highly protective mask or respirator may be most important in certain higher risk situations, or by some people at increased risk for severe disease, the department said. Wearing a mask offers protection to the wearer, even if those around them are unmasked, officials said.