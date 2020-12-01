Mark Pocan, Robin Vos team up on bipartisan ad to reduce spread of COVID-19

Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan appear together in a new ad by Wisconsin’s “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition, a group of more than 125 of the state’s health care, business and advocacy organizations.

“After another election, it’s clear we have differences, but we can also agree,” Vos, from Rochester, says in the ad. “We can still live our lives and be sensible and safe.”

Says Pocan, of Black Earth: “We have to do all we can to stay safe.”

Both elected officials address the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, keeping physical distance from others and staying home whenever possible.

It’s the fifth ad by the coalition, which was formed in October, and began airing on broadcast and digital channels throughout the state Monday.