Major event venues in Madison requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Since it reopened July 30, the Barrymore Theatre has been asking all patrons to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, and noted that staff are fully vaccinated and masked. It was unclear Monday whether that policy would be amended to include proof of vaccination, although the theater notes on its website that “future COVID-19 strategies may be implemented on a show-by-show basis as we move forward.”

Policies offered

The Alliant Energy Center said its Coliseum does not allow for proper social distancing. Other locations in the complex have layouts that allow people to stay six feet from each other, which is why the vaccine won’t be required for events at those sites. Masks are encouraged at all events.

“It’s important each one of us do our part to help slow the spread of this fast-spreading COVID variant,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “These measures will help get more folks vaccinated and make it safer for people to see shows at our beloved Veterans Memorial Coliseum.”

Those ineligible for the vaccine due to their age can still attend Coliseum events, but must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours and wear a mask, the center said. Attendees can show their vaccination card, a photo of it or a copy of their entry in the state immunization registry.