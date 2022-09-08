 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Madison's Veterans Hospital gets top VA award

  • 0
Madison VA Hospital (copy)

Madison's Veterans Hospital

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Madison's Veterans Hospital has received the annual Veterans Health Administration Overall Best Experience Award, which the VA said is the highest such distinction for VA hospitals in the nation.

VA facilities were evaluated on inpatient experience, employee experience and customer trust scores during fiscal year 2021, the VA said this week.

“Our staff have maintained a Veteran-centric focus during one of the most difficult times in our history,” John Rohrer, director of the Madison VA Hospital, said in a statement. “No matter how challenging times became at home or at work, our team continued to ensure our Veterans received the quality care that they so rightly deserved.”

In February, the Madison VA Hospital was one of just 11 VA medical centers this year to receive a 5-star rating for patient experience from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The Madison VA had the highest summary ranking of all VA hospitals, the VA said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Tomah VA not prescribing opioids 'like candy,' federal report says

Tomah VA not prescribing opioids 'like candy,' federal report says

While “the facility had additional opportunities to improve compliance with risk mitigation strategies and alternative treatments, the team did not find evidence that opioids were being indiscriminately prescribed,” said the report, prompted by a request from Sen. Tammy Baldwin and a confidential complaint.

Watch Now: Related Video

How Prince Philip met Queen Elizabeth II

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics