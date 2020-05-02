Madison's Centro Hispano fund drive to aid undocumented workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the economy and added to the insecurity felt by those living in vulnerable communities, raids by federal immigration officers in 2018 and 2019 shook Madison’s Latinx community and brought into closer focus the need for the outreach provided by Centro Hispano.

“We all carry a lot of trauma and a lot of wounds at Centro Hispano,” Karen Menendez Coller, Centro’s executive director, said last week during a virtual event. “We really focus on those wounds and how we are going to heal and really come together to come out of all these struggles … I tear up a lot and a mentor of mine gave me advice a long time ago saying, ‘Own your heritage.’ Especially as a woman of color. It’s important for us to share our heart.”

As problems pile up during the pandemic and its response, even the fights over those ICE raids seem like better days compared to what people — especially undocumented immigrants — are experiencing. And Coller said she is more committed than ever to embrace the hardship of every obstacle the Latinx community faces while showing the leadership needed to make a difference.