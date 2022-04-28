Madison woman struggled with depression, grief from losing parents

As a teenager, Sarah Caldwell struggled with anxiety and depression, taking prescribed medications and "self-medicating" with alcohol, said her stepmother, Annette Czarnecki.

When Caldwell was 22, her mother died by suicide, which "led to a downward cascade and eventually increasing hard drug use," said Czarnecki, of Madison.

In August 2019, Caldwell's father, who was Czarnecki's longtime partner, died from complications of cancer treatments. Caldwell did inpatient addiction treatment that fall, but grief from the death and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic led to relapses, Czarnecki said.

Caldwell, 32, of Madison, died in July 2020 from an overdose involving the opioids heroin and codeine, the anesthetic ketamine and the antidepressants bupropion and venlafaxine, according to her death certificate.

“She would say to me, ‘I know I need to stop using, but my brain just won’t let me,'" Czarnecki said.

A graduate of Middleton High School with an associate degree in graphic design from Madison Area Technical College, Caldwell struggled to find jobs following misdemeanor convictions in 2015 that Czarnecki said stemmed from a toxic relationship. Among her last jobs was being a parking attendant.

After her father's death, she was distraught when a grief therapist refused to see her because she was using marijuana to ease the grief, Czarnecki said. "It’s a very painful, vicious cycle ... for anyone with depression who’s self-medicating," Czarnecki said.

Such experiences led Czarnecki, a curriculum consultant for the Wisconsin Technical College System Foundation, to get involved with the Wisconsin Recovery Advocacy Project, which aims to improve policies and services for people with substance use disorders.

"I really had anger and a strong sense of injustice at the failure of our society to help people," she said.

