Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

She was diagnosed with the kidney condition, known as minimal change disease, seven years ago.

She had been living for about four months at Oak Park Place’s nursing home on Madison’s East Side, where she received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine Feb. 10 and the second dose March 10, according to her state immunization record that her sons shared with the Wisconsin State Journal.

On April 27, after developing a fever, she was taken to the emergency room at UW Health at The American Center, where she tested positive for COVID-19, her sons said. She was transferred to UnityPoint Health-Meriter, where she was treated for COVID-19 and remained until being taken Saturday to Agrace hospice, where she died, her sons said.

They said doctors told them the cause of death was COVID-19 and the death certificate, which wasn't ready Monday, would reflect that. Seth Kingree said that if he was signing his mother’s death certificate, he would attribute her death to the coronavirus.