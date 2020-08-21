Madison Water Utility to review fluoridation policy; Rummel questions need, risks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Water Utility is reviewing a decades-old practice of adding fluoride to city water at the request of a Madison councilwoman who worries the anti-cavity measure may affect children’s intelligence.

The utility’s board is scheduled to discuss the fluoridation policy, established in 2009, at its meeting Tuesday. The board last reviewed the policy in 2014, when it voted to cap the level of fluoride at 0.7 parts per million. The city has added fluoride to the water supply since 1948.

Ald. Marsha Rummel, who was appointed to the utility board in 2019, said she began researching fluoridation after someone asked her why the utility still uses the additive. Rummel said she is not proposing any specific change to the policy but wants a review of the science.

“I want to make sure there is a reason to continue to add it to our water supply and if so, make sure we understand what a safe level would be given the apparent risks,” she said. “Maybe it’s fine. I just want to make sure.”