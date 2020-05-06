Madison sewage might be monitored for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sewage could provide clues to how much coronavirus is circulating in communities, and Public Health Madison and Dane County says it may conduct such testing with the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District.

Health officials around the country are looking at tracking COVID-19 by testing for genetic markers of the coronavirus in wastewater, according to national news reports. Such surveillance could identify new waves of infection and help governments decide when to lift or implement business closures, physical distancing requirements and other measures.

The virus can be found in feces of infected people, though it isn't believed to be transmitted much that way, health officials say. Still, monitoring virus levels in wastewater could help track trends.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“It’s the signature of a whole community,” Krista Wigginton, a University of Michigan environmental engineer who has been finding the coronavirus in wastewater around the Bay Area in California, told The New York Times.