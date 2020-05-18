Madison postal workers march on along routes despite health, financial uncertainty

And, these days, some of his drop offs require a bit more personal information from Mellor before he’s able to enter the facility.

“Clinics, to get into one I had to have my temperature taken and questions asked about my health,” he said.

In residential areas, he’ll see children outside playing with their parents but he’s unable to greet them or strike up a conversation with them like he used to. Often, the children will run up to Mellor to say hello but he now has to stop them before they get too close.

“Their parents are telling them the same thing. Pretty much every place I go, everybody is aware of the distancing and keeps their distance,” he said.

Although social distancing guidelines have made his route more solitary, evidence of countywide compliance helps him to feel safe. New behaviors adopted by recipients on his route, meant to help slow the spread of COVID-19, mean people are trying to help keep him healthy as well.

“No matter where you go, you have a chance of getting (COVID-19),” he said. “I don’t feel any more threatened at work than I do anywhere else.”

Access to personal protective equipment helps his outlook as well.