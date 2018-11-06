Clients of Wispact, a Madison nonprofit that manages special needs trusts for people with disabilities, are among those potentially impacted by a data breach by a Wispact contractor in Indiana.
Renaissance Philanthropic Solutions Group, or RenPSG, based in Indianapolis, has sent data breach notifications to Wispact clients.
According to an Oct. 31 letter sent by RenPSG to a Wispact client, the name and Social Security number of clients may have been viewed by unauthorized people. Between June 5 and June 13, some RenPSG employee accounts were logged into by unauthorized parties, possibly related a phishing email to employees, the letter said.
RenPSG is training staff to prevent similar incidents, implementing additional safeguards and offering those affected two years of free identity protection services for two years, according to the letter.
Wispact administers trusts for more than 3,000 people in Wisconsin. Kevin Hayde, executive director, declined Tuesday to say how many clients may have been impacted by the data breach.
RenPSG officials didn’t respond to requests for information.