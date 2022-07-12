 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Madison No. 2 fittest city in nation

  • 0
Wisconsin State Capitol (copy)
PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison is the nation's second fittest city, according to the American Fitness Index rankings by the American College of Sports Medicine and the Elevance Health Foundation.

Arlington, Virginia is No. 1, based on a range of indicators of personal health, community health and environmental health.

Among 100 cities evaluated, the rest of the top 10 are Minneapolis; Washington, Seattle; Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; St. Paul, Minnesota; Denver and Chicago. Milwaukee is 32nd. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is No. 100.

The index incorporates mental health, a growing concern. On average, 39.6% of residents reported poor mental health in the past 30 days. For Madison, it was 46.9%, one of the few indicators in which the city was below average.

Madison has the most park playgrounds per 10,000 residents, the index said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics