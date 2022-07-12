Madison No. 2 fittest city in nation

Madison is the nation's second fittest city, according to the American Fitness Index rankings by the American College of Sports Medicine and the Elevance Health Foundation.

Arlington, Virginia is No. 1, based on a range of indicators of personal health, community health and environmental health.

Among 100 cities evaluated, the rest of the top 10 are Minneapolis; Washington, Seattle; Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; St. Paul, Minnesota; Denver and Chicago. Milwaukee is 32nd. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is No. 100.

The index incorporates mental health, a growing concern. On average, 39.6% of residents reported poor mental health in the past 30 days. For Madison, it was 46.9%, one of the few indicators in which the city was below average.

Madison has the most park playgrounds per 10,000 residents, the index said.