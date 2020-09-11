Madison hospitals restrict visitors due to recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Dane County

One support person also will be allowed for maternity patients at UnityPoint Health – Meriter, and one support person for maternity patients during and after delivery at UnityPoint Health – Meriter and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Madison.

This is the second time UW Health has restricted hospital visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 21, UW Health restricted visitors in an effort to curb community spread of the virus. The restriction lasted until May 5, when the health system revised its protocol to allow one visitor per patient.

The decision to allow one visitor per patient per 24-hour period in May came after the health system began to see a decrease in new cases per day and it was able to establish screening methods, such as temperature checks at building entrances, as well as masking and social distancing guidelines.

Pothof said it’s hard to say how long this round of restrictions will last, but the decision to lift them will come after the number of positive cases per day decreases and staff as well as patients feel comfortable with welcoming visitors back into the facilities.

As of Friday, UW Health was not planning to cancel or postpone medical procedures due to the surge, spokeswoman Emily Kumlien said.