Madison hospitals ramp up procedures again as COVID-19 outbreak levels off

Madison hospitals, which have postponed procedures and nonurgent surgeries since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Thursday they are "slowly resuming" such procedures.
UW Health, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital and UnityPoint Health-Meriter also said people should use their emergency rooms, which have seen declines in patient volumes for many conditions during the coronavirus outbreak, if needed.
"If you are experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical event, come to the emergency department or call 911," the hospitals said in a statement.
People should continue to call ahead to their doctors if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, fatigue and a dry cough, the hospitals said.
As the coronavirus outbreak picked up in mid-March, hospitals in Madison and elsewhere postponed elective procedures to preserve capacity and protective equipment to try to prevent a potential surge of COVID-19 patients with serious complications from overwhelming the health care system.
The Madison hospitals, which have had a steady stream of COVID-19 patients, have not seen a big surge. As of Thursday, 29 hospitals in southcentral Wisconsin had a combined 39 patients with COVID-19, 14 of them in intensive care units. Statewide, there were 352 people with COVID-19 being treated at hospitals. Overall, 318 patients were on ventilators and 1,234 ventilators were available.
UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter on Tuesday announced pay cuts, furloughs and other cost-cutting measures stemming from the decline in business related to COVID-19, and SSM Health said it was eyeing cuts. On Thursday, the hospitals said they're making changes to safely increase access to elective procedures and surgeries.
"Postponements cannot continue indefinitely for most patients, and the urgency or necessity of procedures requires that we move to accommodate patient needs to avoid complications and improve their quality of life," the hospitals said.
After weeks of handling COVID-19 patients under new protocols, the hospitals said they have "confirmed our ability to isolate and treat positive patients without putting others at risk."
Improved COVID-19 testing capabilities and a pre-op screening process "further improves safety for patients and staff," the hospitals said.
"We are still very far from returning to business as usual. Requirements for social distancing, self-monitoring and PPE conservation remain in place and are not expected to change in the coming days," the statement said. "But while the COVID-19 response will continue, we currently have the ability to safely address more of our patients’ health care needs than we did a few weeks ago, and that is a positive development."
