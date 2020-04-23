Madison hospitals ramp up procedures again as COVID-19 outbreak levels off

UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter on Tuesday announced pay cuts, furloughs and other cost-cutting measures stemming from the decline in business related to COVID-19, and SSM Health said it was eyeing cuts. On Thursday, the hospitals said they're making changes to safely increase access to elective procedures and surgeries.

"Postponements cannot continue indefinitely for most patients, and the urgency or necessity of procedures requires that we move to accommodate patient needs to avoid complications and improve their quality of life," the hospitals said.

After weeks of handling COVID-19 patients under new protocols, the hospitals said they have "confirmed our ability to isolate and treat positive patients without putting others at risk."

Improved COVID-19 testing capabilities and a pre-op screening process "further improves safety for patients and staff," the hospitals said.

"We are still very far from returning to business as usual. Requirements for social distancing, self-monitoring and PPE conservation remain in place and are not expected to change in the coming days," the statement said. "But while the COVID-19 response will continue, we currently have the ability to safely address more of our patients’ health care needs than we did a few weeks ago, and that is a positive development."