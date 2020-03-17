Madison hospitals postponing some procedures as COVID-19 spreads in community

Madison hospitals started postponing nonessential procedures Tuesday as community spread of COVID-19 was confirmed in Dane County, along with Kenosha and Milwaukee counties.
Some drive-up testing for the new coronavirus has begun in Wisconsin even as testing supplies at a state lab in Madison are becoming limited. Health officials said testing should be reserved for patients who are seriously ill or at high-risk, and asked people with mild or no symptoms to avoid testing and stay home.
“We actually want those patients to not go get tested, even assuming that some of them have COVID-19," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a medical officer with the state Department of Health Services. “We can control the epidemic without knowing (and) being able to identify every single case.”
UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter said they are reaching out to patients to postpone many non-urgent surgeries and procedures.
"The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority," a statement by the hospitals said. "We believe that this step is in the best interest of patients, staff and the community during this challenging period. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will reassess schedules on an ongoing basis."
The state health department reported 72 cases of COVID-19, including 19 in Dane County. Health officials said some recent cases in Dane, Milwaukee and Kenosha counties hadn't traveled out of state or been in contact with known cases, indicating community spread of the disease. More than 1,000 people have tested negative.
Some hospitals have started to offer drive-up testing for patients who have called their doctors in advance and been approved for testing. They include Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
UW Health has drive-up testing for employees, St. Mary's Hospital in Madison has a designated testing site and UnityPoint Health-Meriter has a screening process but no drive-up testing option currently, spokeswomen said.
UW-Madison's Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene can now process about 400 specimens a day, up from 100 a week ago. But it received more than 400 samples Monday and again on Tuesday, and faces potential shortages of some testing materials.
“We’re definitely not going to run out tomorrow or the next day, but the supplies that we do have are not unlimited," said Dr. Allen Bateman, assistant director of the lab’s communicable disease division.
Labs in Milwaukee, including two at hospitals, are also doing testing, and more hospital labs should begin testing soon, said Andrea Palm, health department secretary.
Priority for testing is being given to hospitalized patients, nursing home residents and people 60 and older or with underlying medical conditions who have cough, fever and shortness of breath, Westergaard said.
"If you’re not in one of those high-risk groups, you probably don’t need a test," he said.
Health officials emphasized the need for people to stay home or maintain six feet of distance with others even if they're feeling well, to help protect the most vulnerable and preserve hospital capacity for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases.
“People can be quite contagious in the period before they develop symptoms," Westergaard said.
Hospitals are already dealing with a severe flu season and said they're concerned about having enough ventilators, intensive care beds and protective equipment for workers if a surge of COVID-19 cases arises.
The health department told hospitals Tuesday that the stockpile of personal protective equipment coming to Wisconsin "is extremely limited." The shipment consists of "extremely small numbers" of N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, coveralls and gloves, the department said.
Madison hospitals have been restricting visitors, as have nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Photos: A look at how the novel coronavirus is affecting Wisconsin
The novel coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19, is affecting all corners of Wisconsin. Here's a look at some of the fallout -- in photos.