Madison hospitals postponing nonessential procedures because of COVID-19 pandemic

Madison hospitals are starting to postpone non-life threatening, non-urgent surgeries and procedures, the hospitals said Tuesday.
UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter said care teams are reaching out to affected patients.
"The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority," a statement said. "We believe that this step is in the best interest of patients, staff and the community during this challenging period. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will reassess schedules on an ongoing basis."
Last week, UW Health started cancelling non-essential clinic visits, and hospitals said they were gearing up for a potential surge of patients with the new coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19.
Hospitals are already dealing with a severe flu season and have said they're concerned about having enough ventilators, intensive care beds and protective equipment for workers if a surge of COVID-19 cases arises.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Tuesday that the "stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE) coming to Wisconsin is extremely limited." The shipment consists of "extremely small numbers" of N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, coveralls and gloves, the health department said.
Hospitals should optimize their current inventories of protective equipment, the health department said.
Health officials have urged people to stay home and away from others, even if they feel well, in an attempt to prevent a COVID-19 surge and to preserve hospital capacity.
Madison hospitals have been restricting visitors, as have nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Dental clinics in the area are postponing routine cleanings.