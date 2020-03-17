Madison hospitals postponing nonessential procedures because of COVID-19 pandemic

Madison hospitals are starting to postpone non-life threatening, non-urgent surgeries and procedures, the hospitals said Tuesday.

UW Health, SSM Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter said care teams are reaching out to affected patients.

"The health and safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority," a statement said. "We believe that this step is in the best interest of patients, staff and the community during this challenging period. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we will reassess schedules on an ongoing basis."

Last week, UW Health started cancelling non-essential clinic visits, and hospitals said they were gearing up for a potential surge of patients with the new coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19.